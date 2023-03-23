Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 14.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.50% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) is $19.71, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for BOWL is 101.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOWL on March 23, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

BOWL’s Market Performance

The stock of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has seen a -8.50% decrease in the past week, with a -4.92% drop in the past month, and a 14.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for BOWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.21% for BOWL stock, with a simple moving average of 11.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOWL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for BOWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOWL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $22 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOWL reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for BOWL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BOWL, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

BOWL Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL fell by -8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.70. In addition, Bowlero Corp. saw 8.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from A-B Parent LLC, who sale 4,908,234 shares at the price of $15.02 back on Mar 16. After this action, A-B Parent LLC now owns 63,484,324 shares of Bowlero Corp., valued at $73,700,078 using the latest closing price.

KOSTELNI JEFFREY C, the Chief Accounting Officer of Bowlero Corp., sale 818 shares at $16.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that KOSTELNI JEFFREY C is holding 15,122 shares at $13,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.45 for the present operating margin

+33.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowlero Corp. stands at -3.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.98. Equity return is now at value 146.70, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Bowlero Corp. (BOWL), the company’s capital structure generated 659.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 207.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.