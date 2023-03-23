Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Stock Sees a-1.41 Decrease

In the past week, BLMN stock has gone down by -2.35%, with a monthly decline of -9.51% and a quarterly surge of 24.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.89% for BLMN stock, with a simple moving average of 18.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is 26.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLMN is 1.90.

The average price recommended by analysts for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is $30.00, which is $4.44 above the current market price. The public float for BLMN is 83.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.13% of that float. On March 23, 2023, BLMN’s average trading volume was 1.65M shares.

BLMN) stock’s latest price update

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 25.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/22 that Treasury Moves to Ease Limits on Foreign Tax Credits After Companies Object

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLMN reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for BLMN stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

BLMN Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.94. In addition, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. saw 27.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from SMITH ELIZABETH A, who sale 64,295 shares at the price of $27.89 back on Feb 22. After this action, SMITH ELIZABETH A now owns 243,594 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., valued at $1,793,188 using the latest closing price.

GAINOR JOHN P JR, the Director of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $27.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that GAINOR JOHN P JR is holding 16,500 shares at $951,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Equity return is now at value 38.40, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.