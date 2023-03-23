BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI)’s stock price has decreased by -8.85 compared to its previous closing price of 9.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -21.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is $10.33, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for BIVI is 7.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIVI on March 23, 2023 was 472.82K shares.

BIVI’s Market Performance

BIVI stock saw an increase of -21.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 45.58% and a quarterly increase of 35.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.03% for BioVie Inc. (BIVI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.98% for BIVI stock, with a simple moving average of 88.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIVI reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for BIVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

BIVI Trading at 27.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.75%, as shares surge +19.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI fell by -21.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +358.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.39. In addition, BioVie Inc. saw 6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

The total capital return value is set at -259.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -249.05. Equity return is now at value -361.30, with -141.70 for asset returns.

Based on BioVie Inc. (BIVI), the company’s capital structure generated 334.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.96. Total debt to assets is 60.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 333.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BioVie Inc. (BIVI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.