BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has seen a -3.28% decrease in the past week, with a -18.56% drop in the past month, and a -30.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for BILL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.16% for BILL stock, with a simple moving average of -38.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BILL is $132.47, which is $61.82 above than the current price. The public float for BILL is 101.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.17% of that float. The average trading volume of BILL on March 23, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

BILL) stock’s latest price update

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL)’s stock price has decreased by -5.65 compared to its previous closing price of 78.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.28% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Bill.com Stock Sinks After a Big Earnings Beat. Customer Spending Is a Problem.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

The stock of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has seen a -3.28% decrease in the past week, with a -18.56% drop in the past month, and a -30.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for BILL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.16% for BILL stock, with a simple moving average of -38.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $86 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

SMBC Nikko, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BILL reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for BILL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

BILL Trading at -22.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -17.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.67. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc. saw -32.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Rettig John R., who sale 9,377 shares at the price of $90.16 back on Mar 06. After this action, Rettig John R. now owns 28,866 shares of BILL Holdings Inc., valued at $845,474 using the latest closing price.

Cota Germaine, the SVP, Finance & Accounting of BILL Holdings Inc., sale 2,772 shares at $85.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Cota Germaine is holding 1,569 shares at $237,239 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.35 for the present operating margin

+64.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc. stands at -50.84. The total capital return value is set at -6.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.92. Equity return is now at value -8.60, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL), the company’s capital structure generated 45.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.46. Total debt to assets is 20.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In summary, BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.