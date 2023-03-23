BCE Inc. (BCE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BCE is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BCE is $49.00, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for BCE is 911.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.13% of that float. The average trading volume for BCE on March 23, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

BCE) stock’s latest price update

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 44.16. however, the company has experienced a 0.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BCE’s Market Performance

BCE’s stock has risen by 0.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.90% and a quarterly rise of 0.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for BCE Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.53% for BCE stock, with a simple moving average of -6.25% for the last 200 days.

BCE Trading at -3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -2.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCE rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.01. In addition, BCE Inc. saw -0.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCE

Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BCE Inc. (BCE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.