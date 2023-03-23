Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU)’s stock price has decreased by -2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 151.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/17/23 that Baidu’s ChatGPT Rival Launches to Mixed Reviews

Is It Worth Investing in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) Right Now?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BIDU is 0.66.

The public float for BIDU is 274.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIDU on March 23, 2023 was 3.90M shares.

BIDU’s Market Performance

The stock of Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has seen a 11.69% increase in the past week, with a 5.57% rise in the past month, and a 32.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.38% for BIDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.41% for BIDU stock, with a simple moving average of 16.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIDU reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for BIDU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to BIDU, setting the target price at $188 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

BIDU Trading at 5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +8.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU rose by +11.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.60. In addition, Baidu Inc. saw 29.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.