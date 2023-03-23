Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) by analysts is $13.00, which is $10.19 above the current market price. The public float for AZYO is 11.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of AZYO was 106.58K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

AZYO) stock’s latest price update

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO)’s stock price has increased by 10.43 compared to its previous closing price of 1.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -68.93% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AZYO’s Market Performance

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) has seen a -68.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -70.93% decline in the past month and a -62.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.20% for AZYO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -65.09% for AZYO stock, with a simple moving average of -77.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZYO stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AZYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZYO in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $20 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZYO reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for AZYO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to AZYO, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

AZYO Trading at -68.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.43%, as shares sank -69.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZYO fell by -67.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.6088. In addition, Aziyo Biologics Inc. saw -69.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZYO starting from Englese Thomas, who sale 289 shares at the price of $4.30 back on Mar 09. After this action, Englese Thomas now owns 17,917 shares of Aziyo Biologics Inc., valued at $1,243 using the latest closing price.

Colpman David, the Director of Aziyo Biologics Inc., purchase 3,098 shares at $3.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Colpman David is holding 3,098 shares at $12,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.60 for the present operating margin

+40.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aziyo Biologics Inc. stands at -52.40. The total capital return value is set at -34.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.87.

Based on Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO), the company’s capital structure generated 332.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.89. Total debt to assets is 66.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.