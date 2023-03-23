Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.60.

The public float for AZTA is 69.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AZTA on March 23, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

AZTA) stock’s latest price update

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 41.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AZTA’s Market Performance

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) has experienced a 3.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.27% drop in the past month, and a -27.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for AZTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.71% for AZTA stock, with a simple moving average of -25.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZTA stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for AZTA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AZTA in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $60 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZTA reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for AZTA stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AZTA, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

AZTA Trading at -17.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZTA rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.28. In addition, Azenta Inc. saw -29.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZTA starting from McManus Matthew, who purchase 8,625 shares at the price of $58.15 back on Aug 19. After this action, McManus Matthew now owns 29,467 shares of Azenta Inc., valued at $501,544 using the latest closing price.

Robertson Lindon G, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Azenta Inc., purchase 4,350 shares at $57.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Robertson Lindon G is holding 100,571 shares at $250,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZTA

Equity return is now at value 63.30, with 55.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Azenta Inc. (AZTA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.