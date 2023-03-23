Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is 7.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASB is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ASB is 146.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% of that float. On March 23, 2023, ASB’s average trading volume was 1.78M shares.

ASB) stock’s latest price update

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB)’s stock price has decreased by -4.74 compared to its previous closing price of 19.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASB’s Market Performance

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has seen a -5.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.55% decline in the past month and a -17.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for ASB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.39% for ASB stock, with a simple moving average of -16.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $22 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASB reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for ASB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ASB, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

ASB Trading at -19.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -21.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB fell by -5.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.14. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw -21.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from Harmening Andrew J, who purchase 4,850 shares at the price of $20.57 back on Mar 09. After this action, Harmening Andrew J now owns 287,394 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $99,789 using the latest closing price.

VAN LITH KAREN, the Director of Associated Banc-Corp, sale 4,889 shares at $23.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that VAN LITH KAREN is holding 58,677 shares at $116,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.