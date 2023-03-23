Assessing the Risk and Potential of SLM Corporation’s (SLM) Stock

The stock of SLM Corporation (SLM) has gone down by -2.91% for the week, with a -16.55% drop in the past month and a -25.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.68% for SLM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.75% for SLM stock, with a simple moving average of -24.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is above average at 7.06x. The 36-month beta value for SLM is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SLM is $17.62, which is $5.75 above than the current price. The public float for SLM is 238.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. The average trading volume of SLM on March 23, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

SLM) stock’s latest price update

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM)’s stock price has decreased by -3.85 compared to its previous closing price of 12.48. However, the company has experienced a -2.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLM

The stock of SLM Corporation (SLM) has gone down by -2.91% for the week, with a -16.55% drop in the past month and a -25.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.68% for SLM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.75% for SLM stock, with a simple moving average of -24.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SLM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SLM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $16 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLM reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for SLM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SLM, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

SLM Trading at -20.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLM fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.33. In addition, SLM Corporation saw -27.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.11 for the present operating margin

+83.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLM Corporation stands at +19.79. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on SLM Corporation (SLM), the company’s capital structure generated 303.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.19. Total debt to assets is 18.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 354.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, SLM Corporation (SLM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.