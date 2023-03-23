Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Stock Experiences -35.45% Monthly Change

In the past week, ASPU stock has gone down by -4.22%, with a monthly decline of -35.45% and a quarterly plunge of -51.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.69% for Aspen Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.59% for ASPU stock, with a simple moving average of -76.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ASPU is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ASPU is $1.05, which is $0.92 above than the current price. The public float for ASPU is 20.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume of ASPU on March 23, 2023 was 664.35K shares.

ASPU) stock’s latest price update

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU)’s stock price has increased by 19.61 compared to its previous closing price of 0.11. however, the company has experienced a -4.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPU

In the past week, ASPU stock has gone down by -4.22%, with a monthly decline of -35.45% and a quarterly plunge of -51.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.69% for Aspen Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.59% for ASPU stock, with a simple moving average of -76.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPU

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASPU reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ASPU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to ASPU, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

ASPU Trading at -44.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.02%, as shares sank -31.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPU fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1662. In addition, Aspen Group Inc. saw -58.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPU starting from KASS DOUGLAS, who purchase 10,250 shares at the price of $0.28 back on Dec 30. After this action, KASS DOUGLAS now owns 255,250 shares of Aspen Group Inc., valued at $2,876 using the latest closing price.

KASS DOUGLAS, the Director of Aspen Group Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that KASS DOUGLAS is holding 245,000 shares at $1,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.70 for the present operating margin

+49.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Group Inc. stands at -12.50. The total capital return value is set at -12.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.73. Equity return is now at value -29.20, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU), the company’s capital structure generated 79.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.22. Total debt to assets is 37.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.