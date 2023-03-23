Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) has gone down by -0.07% for the week, with a -0.96% drop in the past month and a 14.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.40% for ARGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.40% for ARGO stock, with a simple moving average of 5.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) by analysts is $30.00, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for ARGO is 33.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.23% of that float. On March 23, 2023, the average trading volume of ARGO was 563.53K shares.

ARGO) stock’s latest price update

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 28.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/22 that Ford Posts Loss as It Takes $2.7 Billion Charge on Argo Driverless-Venture

Analysts’ Opinion of ARGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARGO stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for ARGO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARGO in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $30 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to ARGO, setting the target price at $28.50 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

ARGO Trading at 2.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.59%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARGO fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.05. In addition, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. saw 11.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. stands at -9.68. The total capital return value is set at -15.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.60. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO), the company’s capital structure generated 42.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.71. Total debt to assets is 7.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.