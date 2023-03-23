Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 3.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) Right Now?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMBP is $5.73, which is $2.26 above the current market price. The public float for AMBP is 148.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.22% of that float. The average trading volume for AMBP on March 23, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

AMBP’s Market Performance

AMBP stock saw a decrease of -4.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -29.74% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.49% for AMBP stock, with a simple moving average of -29.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMBP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMBP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBP reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for AMBP stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to AMBP, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

AMBP Trading at -25.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -30.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBP fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. saw -21.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.67 for the present operating margin

+9.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stands at +5.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.68. Equity return is now at value 60.60, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP), the company’s capital structure generated 789.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.76. Total debt to assets is 61.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.