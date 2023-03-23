Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZETA is $13.40, which is $2.34 above than the current price. The public float for ZETA is 126.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.25% of that float. The average trading volume of ZETA on March 23, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

ZETA) stock’s latest price update

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA)’s stock price has increased by 1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 10.09. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZETA’s Market Performance

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has experienced a -0.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.43% rise in the past month, and a 25.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for ZETA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.88% for ZETA stock, with a simple moving average of 33.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZETA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ZETA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZETA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZETA reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ZETA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZETA, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

ZETA Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +11.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZETA fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.36. In addition, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. saw 25.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZETA starting from NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who sale 5,837 shares at the price of $11.04 back on Mar 08. After this action, NIEHAUS ROBERT H now owns 15,246,891 shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., valued at $64,440 using the latest closing price.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H, the Director of Zeta Global Holdings Corp., sale 7,911 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that NIEHAUS ROBERT H is holding 15,252,728 shares at $87,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZETA

Equity return is now at value -280.70, with -68.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.