Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of VMware Inc. (VMW)

The price-to-earnings ratio for VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) is above average at 38.39x. The 36-month beta value for VMW is also noteworthy at 0.69.

The public float for VMW is 227.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. The average trading volume of VMW on March 23, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

VMW) stock’s latest price update

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 118.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/22 that EU to Probe Broadcom’s $61 Billion Planned Takeover of VMware

VMW’s Market Performance

VMW’s stock has fallen by -0.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.30% and a quarterly drop of -2.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for VMware Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.73% for VMW stock, with a simple moving average of 1.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VMW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $119 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMW reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for VMW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to VMW, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

VMW Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.54. In addition, VMware Inc. saw -3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Brulard Jean Pierre, who sale 6,651 shares at the price of $121.01 back on Dec 22. After this action, Brulard Jean Pierre now owns 69,563 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $804,838 using the latest closing price.

Rowe Zane, the Chief Financial Officer & EVP of VMware Inc., sale 17,860 shares at $120.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Rowe Zane is holding 160,981 shares at $2,143,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.21 for the present operating margin

+80.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VMware Inc. stands at +9.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.69.

Based on VMware Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 735.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.03. Total debt to assets is 36.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 670.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In summary, VMware Inc. (VMW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.