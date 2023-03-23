Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SMX (Security Matters) Public L (SMX)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SMX is 29.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume of SMX on March 23, 2023 was 211.23K shares.

SMX) stock’s latest price update

SMX (Security Matters) Public L (NASDAQ: SMX)’s stock price has increased by 33.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -27.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SMX’s Market Performance

SMX’s stock has fallen by -27.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -81.81% and a quarterly drop of -87.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 43.80% for SMX (Security Matters) Public L The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -77.03% for SMX stock, with a simple moving average of -86.47% for the last 200 days.

SMX Trading at -83.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 43.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.17%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX fell by -32.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Public L saw -87.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

In summary, SMX (Security Matters) Public L (SMX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.