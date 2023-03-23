Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)

The 36-month beta value for DCPH is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DCPH is $21.50, which is $6.89 above than the current price. The public float for DCPH is 49.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.93% of that float. The average trading volume of DCPH on March 23, 2023 was 869.25K shares.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 14.89. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DCPH’s Market Performance

DCPH’s stock has fallen by -9.05% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.68% and a quarterly drop of -4.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.63% for DCPH stock, with a simple moving average of -7.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCPH stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for DCPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DCPH in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCPH reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for DCPH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 29th, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to DCPH, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

DCPH Trading at -11.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCPH fell by -8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.19. In addition, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -9.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCPH starting from Flynn Daniel Lee, who sale 1,370 shares at the price of $15.10 back on Feb 16. After this action, Flynn Daniel Lee now owns 58,813 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $20,686 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Thomas Patrick, the Chief Financial Officer of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,370 shares at $15.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Kelly Thomas Patrick is holding 58,795 shares at $20,686 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-136.32 for the present operating margin

+88.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -133.49. The total capital return value is set at -51.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.10. Equity return is now at value -51.40, with -39.30 for asset returns.

Based on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH), the company’s capital structure generated 8.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.85. Total debt to assets is 6.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.