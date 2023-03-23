An In-Depth Look at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) Stock Performance

The stock of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has gone down by -0.80% for the week, with a -3.65% drop in the past month and a -0.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.02% for CCCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.40% for CCCS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Right Now?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.17x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CCCS is $11.78, which is $3.07 above the current price. The public float for CCCS is 604.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCCS on March 23, 2023 was 772.67K shares.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.69 compared to its previous closing price of 8.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/21 that AI Helps Auto Insurers Cost Out Collisions in Seconds

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CCCS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CCCS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCCS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CCCS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CCCS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

CCCS Trading at -2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.82. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. saw 0.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from PRIGGE MARY JO, who sale 796 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Dec 21. After this action, PRIGGE MARY JO now owns 0 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $7,167 using the latest closing price.

PRIGGE MARY JO, the of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 17,085 shares at $9.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that PRIGGE MARY JO is holding 0 shares at $154,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+63.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.36. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.97. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.