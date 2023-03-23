An In-Depth Look at AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s (AWIN) Stock Performance

The stock of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) has seen a 3.53% increase in the past week, with a -42.86% drop in the past month, and a -91.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.84% for AWIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.79% for AWIN stock, with a simple moving average of -90.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) is 1.25x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) is $2.00, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for AWIN is 40.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On March 23, 2023, AWIN’s average trading volume was 1.74M shares.

AWIN) stock’s latest price update

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN)’s stock price has increased by 7.32 compared to its previous closing price of 0.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AWIN Trading at -82.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -42.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWIN rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0516. In addition, AERWINS Technologies Inc. saw -91.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AWIN

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.