Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS)’s stock price has increased by 0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.32. however, the company has experienced a 11.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMRS is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AMRS is 231.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMRS on March 23, 2023 was 5.68M shares.

AMRS’s Market Performance

AMRS stock saw a decrease of 11.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.62% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.51% for Amyris Inc. (AMRS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.15% for AMRS stock, with a simple moving average of -38.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRS

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMRS, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

AMRS Trading at -7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.10%, as shares sank -2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRS rose by +11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2165. In addition, Amyris Inc. saw -13.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRS starting from Kung Frank, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Sep 21. After this action, Kung Frank now owns 0 shares of Amyris Inc., valued at $700,000 using the latest closing price.

Kung Frank, the Director of Amyris Inc., sale 400,000 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Kung Frank is holding 36,488 shares at $1,440,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-219.63 for the present operating margin

-2.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amyris Inc. stands at -195.86. The total capital return value is set at -95.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.66. Equity return is now at value 138.80, with -25.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.