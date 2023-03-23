Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.90 compared to its previous closing price of 100.61. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/21/23 that Biden’s first veto impacts your 401(k) and the U.S.’s climate-change fight

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMZN is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for AMZN is $132.68, which is $34.94 above than the current price. The public float for AMZN is 9.25B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. The average trading volume of AMZN on March 23, 2023 was 69.87M shares.

AMZN’s Market Performance

AMZN stock saw an increase of 2.60% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.36% and a quarterly increase of 16.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.04% for AMZN stock, with a simple moving average of -8.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $171 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMZN reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for AMZN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to AMZN, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

AMZN Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.01. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 17.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Herrington Douglas J, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $93.80 back on Mar 01. After this action, Herrington Douglas J now owns 560,298 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $375,200 using the latest closing price.

Olsavsky Brian T, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Amazon.com Inc., sale 16,760 shares at $95.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Olsavsky Brian T is holding 49,000 shares at $1,596,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 106.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.48. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.