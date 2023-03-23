Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 190.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that Alnylam Stock Rockets 50% as Trial Results Raise Hope for a Blockbuster

Is It Worth Investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALNY is 0.49.

The public float for ALNY is 122.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.40% of that float. On March 23, 2023, ALNY’s average trading volume was 782.51K shares.

ALNY’s Market Performance

ALNY stock saw a decrease of 2.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.06% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.79% for ALNY stock, with a simple moving average of -4.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALNY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ALNY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALNY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $243 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALNY reach a price target of $310. The rating they have provided for ALNY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ALNY, setting the target price at $222 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

ALNY Trading at -10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNY rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.67. In addition, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNY starting from Garg Pushkal, who sale 18,072 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Mar 03. After this action, Garg Pushkal now owns 4,345 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $3,614,400 using the latest closing price.

Tanguler Tolga, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,424 shares at $232.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Tanguler Tolga is holding 0 shares at $794,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.