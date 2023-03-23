Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Stock Sees a2.00 Increase

In the past week, AGI stock has gone up by 5.56%, with a monthly gain of 10.12% and a quarterly surge of 17.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Alamos Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.73% for AGI stock, with a simple moving average of 28.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is 88.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGI is 1.01.

The average price recommended by analysts for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is $12.24, which is -$0.07 below the current market price. The public float for AGI is 391.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On March 23, 2023, AGI’s average trading volume was 3.48M shares.

AGI) stock’s latest price update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)’s stock price has increased by 2.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.99. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for AGI stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

AGI Trading at 5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +11.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.46. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.