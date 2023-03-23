Agora Inc. (API) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Agora Inc. (API) is $4.47, which is $2.89 above the current market price. The public float for API is 94.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% of that float. On March 23, 2023, API’s average trading volume was 604.37K shares.

API) stock’s latest price update

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ: API)’s stock price has increased by 12.49 compared to its previous closing price of 3.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

API’s Market Performance

Agora Inc. (API) has experienced a 8.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.69% drop in the past month, and a -4.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.42% for API. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.06% for API stock, with a simple moving average of -15.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of API

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for API stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for API by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for API in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $10 based on the research report published on May 16th of the previous year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see API reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for API stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to API, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

API Trading at -6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought API to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, API rose by +9.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Agora Inc. saw -8.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for API

Equity return is now at value -15.30, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Agora Inc. (API) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.