Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for A is 1.05.

The public float for A is 294.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of A on March 23, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

A) stock’s latest price update

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A)’s stock price has increased by 0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 133.73. but the company has seen a -1.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that DWAC, Virgin Galactic, Exxon Mobil, DraftKings: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

A’s Market Performance

A’s stock has fallen by -1.90% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.53% and a quarterly drop of -9.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Agilent Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.27% for A stock, with a simple moving average of -2.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $170 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see A reach a price target of $165. The rating they have provided for A stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to A, setting the target price at $139 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

A Trading at -9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.29. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -10.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from Ancher-Jensen Henrik, who sale 29,500 shares at the price of $155.78 back on Dec 14. After this action, Ancher-Jensen Henrik now owns 70,793 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $4,595,510 using the latest closing price.

Grau Dominique, the Senior Vice President of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $159.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Grau Dominique is holding 92,379 shares at $636,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.10 for the present operating margin

+53.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +18.31. The total capital return value is set at 19.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), the company’s capital structure generated 55.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.51. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.