Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for AGRX is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGRX is $2.00, which is $2.73 above the current market price. The public float for AGRX is 36.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume for AGRX on March 23, 2023 was 689.53K shares.

AGRX stock's latest price update

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX)’s stock price has increased by 10.56 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 23.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGRX’s Market Performance

AGRX’s stock has risen by 23.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.85% and a quarterly rise of 48.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.07% for Agile Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.44% for AGRX stock, with a simple moving average of -36.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AGRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGRX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for AGRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 12th, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to AGRX, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

AGRX Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.22%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRX rose by +23.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2318. In addition, Agile Therapeutics Inc. saw 17.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGRX starting from ALTOMARI ALFRED, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Aug 26. After this action, ALTOMARI ALFRED now owns 64,343 shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc., valued at $22,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1731.41 for the present operating margin

-32.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1826.24. The total capital return value is set at -152.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -197.70.

Based on Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 191.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.74. Total debt to assets is 45.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.