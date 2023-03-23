89bio Inc. (ETNB) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ETNB is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is $33.75, which is $11.44 above the current market price. The public float for ETNB is 44.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.57% of that float. On March 23, 2023, ETNB’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

ETNB) stock’s latest price update

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB)’s stock price has increased by 25.16 compared to its previous closing price of 10.93. However, the company has seen a 6.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ETNB’s Market Performance

ETNB’s stock has risen by 6.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.51% and a quarterly rise of 38.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.66% for 89bio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.78% for ETNB stock, with a simple moving average of 71.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETNB reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for ETNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ETNB, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

ETNB Trading at 7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB rose by +6.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +264.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.06. In addition, 89bio Inc. saw 7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from Atkinson Edward Morrow III, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $13.60 back on Mar 01. After this action, Atkinson Edward Morrow III now owns 0 shares of 89bio Inc., valued at $136,000 using the latest closing price.

Martins Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of 89bio Inc., sale 2,540 shares at $13.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Martins Ryan is holding 58,578 shares at $35,281 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

The total capital return value is set at -64.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.87. Equity return is now at value -83.70, with -59.90 for asset returns.

Based on 89bio Inc. (ETNB), the company’s capital structure generated 13.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.66. Total debt to assets is 10.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.