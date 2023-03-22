ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 28.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is above average at 24.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is $239.88, which is $6.62 above the current market price. The public float for ZTO is 617.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZTO on March 22, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

ZTO’s Market Performance

The stock of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has seen a 7.46% increase in the past week, with a 12.87% rise in the past month, and a 5.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for ZTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.68% for ZTO stock, with a simple moving average of 11.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZTO reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for ZTO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 19th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZTO, setting the target price at $40.20 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

ZTO Trading at 4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +13.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO rose by +7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.67. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw 5.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+25.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at +19.25. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.