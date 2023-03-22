ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP)’s stock price has increased by 6.79 compared to its previous closing price of 14.58. however, the company has experienced a 3.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/23 that What ZipRecruiter’s Outlook Says About the Job Market

Is It Worth Investing in ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) is above average at 30.35x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZIP is $23.20, which is $8.93 above than the current price. The public float for ZIP is 52.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.51% of that float. The average trading volume of ZIP on March 22, 2023 was 921.86K shares.

ZIP’s Market Performance

ZIP stock saw a decrease of 3.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -34.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.89% for ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.55% for ZIP stock, with a simple moving average of -10.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ZIP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZIP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $26 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIP reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for ZIP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ZIP, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

ZIP Trading at -16.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -33.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIP rose by +3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.28. In addition, ZIPRECRUITER INC. saw -5.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIP starting from SAIFEE QASIM, who sale 13,074 shares at the price of $14.53 back on Mar 20. After this action, SAIFEE QASIM now owns 386,981 shares of ZIPRECRUITER INC., valued at $189,986 using the latest closing price.

Garefis Amy, the EVP Chf AcctgOff/Chf PeopleOff of ZIPRECRUITER INC., sale 7,840 shares at $14.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Garefis Amy is holding 147,786 shares at $113,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.75 for the present operating margin

+90.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIPRECRUITER INC. stands at +6.80. Equity return is now at value 47.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

In summary, ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.