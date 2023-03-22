Zillow Group Inc. (Z): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is $49.68, which is $8.06 above the current market price. The public float for Z is 150.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of Z on March 22, 2023 was 3.68M shares.

Z) stock’s latest price update

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z)’s stock price has increased by 4.90 compared to its previous closing price of 40.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Zillow Stock Is Upgraded on Expected Return of Housing Growth

Z’s Market Performance

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has seen a 5.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.10% decline in the past month and a 18.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for Z. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.87% for Z stock, with a simple moving average of 17.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of Z

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for Z stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for Z by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for Z in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $75 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the previous year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to Z, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

Z Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought Z to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, Z rose by +5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.40. In addition, Zillow Group Inc. saw 32.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Z starting from Wacksman Jeremy, who sale 15,492 shares at the price of $46.99 back on Feb 17. After this action, Wacksman Jeremy now owns 26,166 shares of Zillow Group Inc., valued at $727,956 using the latest closing price.

Spaulding Dan, the Chief People Officer of Zillow Group Inc., sale 6,944 shares at $47.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Spaulding Dan is holding 15,979 shares at $328,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for Z

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+82.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc. stands at -4.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zillow Group Inc. (Z) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.