Workday Inc. (WDAY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for WDAY is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a "buy," 6 rating it as "overweight," 10 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for WDAY is $213.98, which is $20.16 above the current market price. The public float for WDAY is 200.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume for WDAY on March 22, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

WDAY) stock’s latest price update

Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY)’s stock price has increased by 0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 190.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that Workday Stock Is Slipping. Uncertain Outlook Overshadows Strong Earnings.

WDAY’s Market Performance

Workday Inc. (WDAY) has experienced a 3.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.64% rise in the past month, and a 8.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for WDAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.81% for WDAY stock, with a simple moving average of 17.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDAY stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for WDAY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WDAY in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $205 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDAY reach a price target of $250, previously predicting the price at $240. The rating they have provided for WDAY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 28th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to WDAY, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

WDAY Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDAY rose by +3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.92. In addition, Workday Inc. saw 13.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDAY starting from STILL GEORGE J JR, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $183.34 back on Mar 15. After this action, STILL GEORGE J JR now owns 5,000 shares of Workday Inc., valued at $916,677 using the latest closing price.

Chakraborty Sayan, the Co-President of Workday Inc., sale 412 shares at $190.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Chakraborty Sayan is holding 94,601 shares at $78,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.87 for the present operating margin

+72.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workday Inc. stands at -5.92. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Workday Inc. (WDAY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.