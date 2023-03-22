Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has gone up by 6.29% for the week, with a 10.54% rise in the past month and a 16.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.13% for WIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.25% for WIX stock, with a simple moving average of 23.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for WIX is 55.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.84% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of WIX was 731.35K shares.

WIX) stock’s latest price update

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX)’s stock price has increased by 6.81 compared to its previous closing price of 88.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/19/22 that Wix Stock Surges as Starboard Amasses Stake. Analysts Like It.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WIX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WIX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $120 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WIX reach a price target of $99, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for WIX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to WIX, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

WIX Trading at 8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +16.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIX rose by +6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.37. In addition, Wix.com Ltd. saw 22.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WIX

Equity return is now at value 404.90, with -22.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.