WisdomTree Inc. (WT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WT is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WT is $6.25, which is $0.47 above the current price. The public float for WT is 109.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WT on March 22, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

WT) stock’s latest price update

WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE: WT)’s stock price has increased by 1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 5.67. but the company has seen a 0.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WT’s Market Performance

WisdomTree Inc. (WT) has seen a 0.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.11% decline in the past month and a 8.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for WT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.69% for WT stock, with a simple moving average of 7.54% for the last 200 days.

WT Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WT rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.86. In addition, WisdomTree Inc. saw 6.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.15 for the present operating margin

+75.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for WisdomTree Inc. stands at +14.92. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WisdomTree Inc. (WT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.