WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC)’s stock price has increased by 2.62 compared to its previous closing price of 46.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) Right Now?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WSC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WSC is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for WSC is $57.91, which is $10.51 above the current market price. The public float for WSC is 202.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.45% of that float. The average trading volume for WSC on March 22, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

WSC’s Market Performance

WSC stock saw a decrease of -1.56% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.58% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.49% for WSC stock, with a simple moving average of 10.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSC reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for WSC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to WSC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

WSC Trading at -2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.95. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. saw 4.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Soultz Bradley Lee, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $50.47 back on Feb 27. After this action, Soultz Bradley Lee now owns 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., valued at $252,325 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS ERIKA T, the Director of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., purchase 2,950 shares at $50.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that DAVIS ERIKA T is holding 6,313 shares at $149,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.33 for the present operating margin

+50.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stands at +12.90. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 5.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.