What Recent Market Trends Mean for Republic Services Inc.’s (RSG) Stock

In the past week, RSG stock has gone down by -1.08%, with a monthly decline of -1.02% and a quarterly plunge of -0.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Republic Services Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.76% for RSG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) Right Now?

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.66.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Republic Services Inc. (RSG) is $147.33, which is $16.61 above the current market price. The public float for RSG is 315.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RSG on March 22, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

RSG) stock’s latest price update

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 131.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Trash Can Be Treasure. 3 Garbage Stocks to Buy Now.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RSG reach a price target of $148, previously predicting the price at $152. The rating they have provided for RSG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to RSG, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

RSG Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.64. In addition, Republic Services Inc. saw 1.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from Weymouth Katharine, who sale 4,304 shares at the price of $133.56 back on Mar 16. After this action, Weymouth Katharine now owns 0 shares of Republic Services Inc., valued at $574,855 using the latest closing price.

Kirk Jennifer M, the Director of Republic Services Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $129.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Kirk Jennifer M is holding 4,449 shares at $129,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.85 for the present operating margin

+28.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Republic Services Inc. stands at +11.01. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Republic Services Inc. (RSG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.