What Recent Market Trends Mean for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd.’s (LXEH) Stock

In the past week, LXEH stock has gone down by -32.89%, with a monthly decline of -63.64% and a quarterly plunge of -62.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 81.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.69% for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -47.44% for LXEH stock, with a simple moving average of -70.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) Right Now?

The public float for LXEH is 2.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On March 22, 2023, LXEH’s average trading volume was 208.55K shares.

LXEH) stock’s latest price update

Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH)’s stock price has increased by 35.14 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. However, the company has experienced a -32.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LXEH Trading at -57.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 81.10%, as shares sank -58.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEH fell by -32.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8322. In addition, Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. saw -64.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LXEH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.75 for the present operating margin

+49.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +0.72. The total capital return value is set at -0.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.10.

Based on Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH), the company’s capital structure generated 68.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 352.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. (LXEH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.