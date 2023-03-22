WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.96.

The public float for WAVD is 14.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of WAVD was 118.62K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

WAVD) stock’s latest price update

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD)’s stock price has decreased by -22.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a -31.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WAVD’s Market Performance

WAVD’s stock has fallen by -31.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.97% and a quarterly rise of 1.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.96% for WaveDancer Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.96% for WAVD stock, with a simple moving average of -50.66% for the last 200 days.

WAVD Trading at -31.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.01%, as shares sank -27.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAVD fell by -30.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8203. In addition, WaveDancer Inc. saw 2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAVD starting from BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, who purchase 3,996 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Dec 13. After this action, BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR now owns 1,635,781 shares of WaveDancer Inc., valued at $2,557 using the latest closing price.

BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, the CEO of WaveDancer Inc., purchase 21,004 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR is holding 1,631,785 shares at $13,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAVD

Equity return is now at value -63.80, with -47.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.