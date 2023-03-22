Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WCN is at 0.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WCN is $153.40, which is $18.56 above the current market price. The public float for WCN is 256.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume for WCN on March 22, 2023 was 911.41K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

WCN) stock’s latest price update

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.60 compared to its previous closing price of 135.50. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

WCN’s Market Performance

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) has seen a -1.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.04% decline in the past month and a -0.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for WCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.69% for WCN stock, with a simple moving average of -0.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WCN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WCN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $165 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WCN reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for WCN stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to WCN, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on March 01st of the previous year.

WCN Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN fell by -1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.16. In addition, Waste Connections Inc. saw 0.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from LITTLE JAMES, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $135.87 back on Mar 06. After this action, LITTLE JAMES now owns 29,410 shares of Waste Connections Inc., valued at $611,408 using the latest closing price.

RAZZOUK WILLIAM J, the Director of Waste Connections Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $135.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that RAZZOUK WILLIAM J is holding 3,584 shares at $271,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.84 for the present operating margin

+27.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc. stands at +11.59. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.