Vimeo Inc. (VMEO): A Technical Analysis

The public float for VMEO is 149.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VMEO on March 22, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

VMEO) stock’s latest price update

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO)’s stock price has decreased by -1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 3.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/10/22 that Vimeo Stock Plunges on Weak Growth Outlook. But This Analyst Sees ‘Green Shoots.’

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

VMEO’s Market Performance

VMEO’s stock has fallen by -1.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.86% and a quarterly rise of 0.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.35% for Vimeo Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.50% for VMEO stock, with a simple moving average of -27.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMEO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VMEO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMEO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on May 06th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMEO reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for VMEO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to VMEO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

VMEO Trading at -11.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -7.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMEO fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Vimeo Inc. saw 2.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMEO starting from Munson Gillian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $3.77 back on Mar 01. After this action, Munson Gillian now owns 847,802 shares of Vimeo Inc., valued at $75,414 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.19 for the present operating margin

+74.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vimeo Inc. stands at -18.38. The total capital return value is set at -20.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.30. Equity return is now at value -22.60, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Vimeo Inc. (VMEO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.18. Total debt to assets is 3.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.