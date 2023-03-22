Ventas Inc. (VTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 44.21. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/22 that Land & Buildings Nominates Founder Litt to Ventas Board

Is It Worth Investing in Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VTR is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ventas Inc. (VTR) is $54.79, which is $9.51 above the current market price. The public float for VTR is 397.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On March 22, 2023, VTR’s average trading volume was 2.03M shares.

VTR’s Market Performance

VTR’s stock has seen a -4.85% decrease for the week, with a -13.00% drop in the past month and a -1.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for Ventas Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.48% for VTR stock, with a simple moving average of -6.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VTR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $48 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTR reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for VTR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to VTR, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

VTR Trading at -10.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -12.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTR fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.14. In addition, Ventas Inc. saw -2.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTR starting from CAFARO DEBRA A, who sale 32,932 shares at the price of $52.74 back on Feb 02. After this action, CAFARO DEBRA A now owns 863,555 shares of Ventas Inc., valued at $1,736,834 using the latest closing price.

CAFARO DEBRA A, the Chairman and CEO of Ventas Inc., sale 548 shares at $52.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that CAFARO DEBRA A is holding 870,851 shares at $28,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTR

Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ventas Inc. (VTR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.