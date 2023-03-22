Understanding the 4.62% Volatility Levels of Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has seen a 3.09% increase in the past week, with a 4.68% gain in the past month, and a 27.99% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for EXAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.38% for EXAS stock, with a simple moving average of 40.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXAS is $76.24, which is $9.79 above the current price. The public float for EXAS is 176.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXAS on March 22, 2023 was 2.57M shares.

EXAS) stock’s latest price update

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS)’s stock price has increased by 4.74 compared to its previous closing price of 63.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Cologuard Maker Exact Sciences Reports Big Sales and a Surprise Profit

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $90 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXAS reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for EXAS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

EXAS Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.92. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw 34.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from ORVILLE JACOB A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Mar 03. After this action, ORVILLE JACOB A now owns 11,423 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $325,000 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Everett, the Chief Commercial Officer of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 3,628 shares at $62.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Cunningham Everett is holding 22,703 shares at $224,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.79 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -29.91. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.