Understanding the 3.49% Volatility Levels of Perion Network Ltd.’s (PERI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has gone up by 8.06% for the week, with a 12.33% rise in the past month and a 48.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.49% for PERI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.22% for PERI stock, with a simple moving average of 50.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) is above average at 17.61x. The 36-month beta value for PERI is also noteworthy at 1.29.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PERI is $38.67, which is -$0.37 below than the current price. The public float for PERI is 38.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume of PERI on March 22, 2023 was 702.34K shares.

PERI) stock’s latest price update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI)’s stock price has increased by 2.18 compared to its previous closing price of 36.39. However, the company has seen a 8.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PERI

The stock of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has gone up by 8.06% for the week, with a 12.33% rise in the past month and a 48.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.49% for PERI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.22% for PERI stock, with a simple moving average of 50.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PERI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PERI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PERI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $25 based on the research report published on February 01st of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PERI reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for PERI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 13th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to PERI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

PERI Trading at 12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +12.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PERI rose by +9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.89. In addition, Perion Network Ltd. saw 46.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.05 for the present operating margin

+34.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perion Network Ltd. stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.59. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 13.00 for asset returns.

Based on Perion Network Ltd. (PERI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.