Understanding the 1.63% Volatility Levels of Yum! Brands Inc.’s (YUM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has gone up by 1.46% for the week, with a -2.64% drop in the past month and a -0.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.63% for YUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.83% for YUM stock, with a simple moving average of 6.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is above average at 28.14x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is $144.41, which is $16.26 above the current market price. The public float for YUM is 277.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YUM on March 22, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

YUM) stock’s latest price update

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 128.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/08/23 that Taco Bell Makes Yum Stock Look Tasty

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $145 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUM reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for YUM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to YUM, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

YUM Trading at -0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.39. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw 0.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Skeans Tracy L, who sale 3,925 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Mar 07. After this action, Skeans Tracy L now owns 14,393 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $510,250 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 4,259 shares at $128.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 31,715 shares at $547,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. Equity return is now at value -15.40, with 22.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.