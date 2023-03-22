Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s (UGP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, UGP stock has gone up by 4.82%, with a monthly gain of 2.37% and a quarterly surge of 13.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.79% for UGP stock, with a simple moving average of 4.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Right Now?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for UGP is at 1.19.

The public float for UGP is 751.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume for UGP on March 22, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP)’s stock price has increased by 1.97 compared to its previous closing price of 2.57. but the company has seen a 4.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UGP Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. saw 8.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 13.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.50. Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP), the company’s capital structure generated 113.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.13. Total debt to assets is 36.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.57 and the total asset turnover is 3.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.