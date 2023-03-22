Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is $82.46, which is $20.74 above the current market price. The public float for TWLO is 173.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TWLO on March 22, 2023 was 4.52M shares.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.01 compared to its previous closing price of 65.58. However, the company has experienced a 0.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/13/23 that Twilio to Lay Off 17% of Staff in Second Round of Cuts

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO’s stock has risen by 0.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.34% and a quarterly rise of 37.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.07% for Twilio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.71% for TWLO stock, with a simple moving average of -7.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWLO reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for TWLO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to TWLO, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

TWLO Trading at 2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.63. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw 29.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Lawson Jeff, who purchase 158,081 shares at the price of $63.26 back on Feb 24. After this action, Lawson Jeff now owns 226,397 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $10,000,103 using the latest closing price.

Dubinsky Donna, the Director of Twilio Inc., purchase 3,995 shares at $62.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Dubinsky Donna is holding 13,232 shares at $250,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.96 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -32.83. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc. (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.50. Total debt to assets is 9.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.