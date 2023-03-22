TransUnion (TRU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)’s stock price has increased by 3.59 compared to its previous closing price of 58.52. but the company has seen a -1.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that Major Credit-Score Provider to Exclude Medical Debts

Is It Worth Investing in TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Right Now?

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TransUnion (TRU) is $80.00, which is $19.63 above the current market price. The public float for TRU is 192.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRU on March 22, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

TRU’s Market Performance

The stock of TransUnion (TRU) has seen a -1.19% decrease in the past week, with a -12.50% drop in the past month, and a 5.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for TRU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.38% for TRU stock, with a simple moving average of -11.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $80 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRU reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for TRU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to TRU, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

TRU Trading at -9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.12. In addition, TransUnion saw 6.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from MAULDIN RICHARD DANE, who sale 7,250 shares at the price of $60.63 back on Mar 16. After this action, MAULDIN RICHARD DANE now owns 24,805 shares of TransUnion, valued at $439,604 using the latest closing price.

Cartwright Christopher A, the President and CEO of TransUnion, purchase 25,000 shares at $79.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Cartwright Christopher A is holding 226,410 shares at $1,985,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.98 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +6.80. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TransUnion (TRU) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.