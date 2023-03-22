Trading Update: Urban Edge Properties (UE) Stock Endures 2.65% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, UE stock has gone up by 0.92%, with a monthly decline of -9.92% and a quarterly plunge of -0.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Urban Edge Properties The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.57% for UE stock, with a simple moving average of -5.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) is 36.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UE is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Urban Edge Properties (UE) is $19.25, which is $5.0 above the current market price. The public float for UE is 113.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% of that float. On March 22, 2023, UE’s average trading volume was 940.41K shares.

UE) stock’s latest price update

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE)’s stock price has increased by 2.52 compared to its previous closing price of 13.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.92% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

In the past week, UE stock has gone up by 0.92%, with a monthly decline of -9.92% and a quarterly plunge of -0.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Urban Edge Properties The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.57% for UE stock, with a simple moving average of -5.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for UE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $24 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UE reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for UE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 20th, 2021.

UE Trading at -6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UE rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.72. In addition, Urban Edge Properties saw 1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UE starting from Milton Robert C. III, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.83 back on Feb 17. After this action, Milton Robert C. III now owns 0 shares of Urban Edge Properties, valued at $316,660 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.08 for the present operating margin

+37.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Edge Properties stands at +11.60. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Urban Edge Properties (UE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.