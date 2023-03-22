Trading Update: Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Stock Endures 5.30% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has seen a -0.41% decrease in the past week, with a -1.80% drop in the past month, and a 39.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for TDW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.17% for TDW stock, with a simple moving average of 43.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TDW is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TDW is $51.00, which is $7.78 above the current market price. The public float for TDW is 49.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.55% of that float. The average trading volume for TDW on March 22, 2023 was 828.54K shares.

TDW) stock’s latest price update

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW)’s stock price has increased by 5.59 compared to its previous closing price of 40.93. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDW

The stock of Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has seen a -0.41% decrease in the past week, with a -1.80% drop in the past month, and a 39.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for TDW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.17% for TDW stock, with a simple moving average of 43.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDW stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TDW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDW in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $42 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

TDW Trading at -0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDW fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.12. In addition, Tidewater Inc. saw 17.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDW starting from ROBOTTI ROBERT, who purchase 27,000 shares at the price of $39.64 back on Mar 17. After this action, ROBOTTI ROBERT now owns 3,063,645 shares of Tidewater Inc., valued at $1,070,345 using the latest closing price.

ROBOTTI ROBERT, the Director of Tidewater Inc., purchase 21,488 shares at $29.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that ROBOTTI ROBERT is holding 3,036,296 shares at $637,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.51 for the present operating margin

+19.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tidewater Inc. stands at -3.36. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.