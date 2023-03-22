Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is $3.00, which is $2.12 above the current market price. The public float for TOPS is 2.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 51.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TOPS on March 22, 2023 was 4.30M shares.

TOPS stock's latest price update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS)’s stock price has increased by 6.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.82.

TOPS’s Market Performance

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.30% gain in the past month and a -38.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.14% for TOPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.74% for TOPS stock, with a simple moving average of -79.49% for the last 200 days.

TOPS Trading at -22.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares surge +12.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOPS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8698. In addition, Top Ships Inc. saw -30.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.35 for the present operating margin

+58.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Top Ships Inc. stands at +23.49. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.