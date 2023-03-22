The Volatility of TE Connectivity Ltd.’s (TEL) Stock: A -0.86% Ratio for the Week

The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has gone down by -0.86% for the week, with a -4.88% drop in the past month and a 7.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.03% for TEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.14% for TEL stock, with a simple moving average of 2.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is 17.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TEL is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is $137.15, which is $11.85 above the current market price. The public float for TEL is 315.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On March 22, 2023, TEL’s average trading volume was 1.82M shares.

TEL) stock’s latest price update

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL)’s stock price has increased by 0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 124.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that TE Connectivity Earnings Show Cloud Spending Is Flat. It Will Rise Again.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has gone down by -0.86% for the week, with a -4.88% drop in the past month and a 7.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.03% for TEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.14% for TEL stock, with a simple moving average of 2.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $130 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to TEL, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

TEL Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.80. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd. saw 9.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from CURTIN TERRENCE R, who sale 31,396 shares at the price of $121.92 back on Dec 12. After this action, CURTIN TERRENCE R now owns 54,969 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd., valued at $3,827,800 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins John S, the EVP & General Counsel of TE Connectivity Ltd., sale 2,674 shares at $125.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Jenkins John S is holding 16,782 shares at $336,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.